DRONE FOOTAGE: WBKO News captures drone footage of tornado damage

Drone video shows mangled warehouses in Bowling Green's industrial park.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News and its crews have been out surveying the damage. Our drone has been in the sky looking at the damage across Bowling Green.

We were able to get a birds-eye view of the industrial park area, where you can see warehouses destroyed.

We’ll be surveying more areas today and will provide that footage in this story as we receive them.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

