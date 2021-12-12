FORECAST: Sunny, cool end to the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

WARM-UP: Highs near 70° by midweek

RAIN CHANCES: Few spotty showers Tuesday; better chances Wednesday through Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sunny day is ahead with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures tumble into the 20s and low 30s tonight beneath clear skies.

Monday features abundant sunshine in the forecast and highs in the 50s. Clouds move into the region Monday night as lows bottom out in the 30s.

Clouds continue to roll in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few spotty showers are possible on Tuesday with a better rain chances early Wednesday. More rain is in the forecast for the end of the week; depending on our temperatures some snow may mix in on Saturday.

