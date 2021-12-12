Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Sunny, cool end to the weekend

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WARM-UP: Highs near 70° by midweek
  • RAIN CHANCES: Few spotty showers Tuesday; better chances Wednesday through Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sunny day is ahead with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures tumble into the 20s and low 30s tonight beneath clear skies.

Monday features abundant sunshine in the forecast and highs in the 50s. Clouds move into the region Monday night as lows bottom out in the 30s.

Clouds continue to roll in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few spotty showers are possible on Tuesday with a better rain chances early Wednesday. More rain is in the forecast for the end of the week; depending on our temperatures some snow may mix in on Saturday.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning Dec. 8, 2021

Most Read

A crash involving two cars on the Clark Memorial Bridge backed up traffic in both directions...
Driver flees after deadly crash that killed 2 people on Clark Memorial Bridge
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear to give update on tornado damage; fears at least 70 to 100 killed in storms
An LMPD cruiser is parked outside a home on Newport Drive, where a child was found shot and...
Child found shot and killed on Newport Road

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning Dec. 8, 2021
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
Search and rescue efforts continue after tornado strikes Mayfield
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on weather damage and conditions across...
Gov. Beshear said storm death toll in Kentucky could exceed 50 people