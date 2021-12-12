FORECAST: Sunny skies to start the work week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Calm and clear overnight

Sunny and a bit warmer

Monday Warming trend ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies remain overnight as temperatures cool down to the 30s.

We keep the sunny skies on Monday with highs warming up a bit more into the 50s. Clouds begin to move into the area Monday evening with temperatures cooling to the 30s overnight.

We expect some sunshine on Tuesday; however, clouds will continue to increase. Southerly wind pushes highs into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Spotty showers are possible during the late afternoon/evening. A few showers a possible for the first half of Wednesday as temperatures warm to the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be the warmest day with highs near 70, but that comes with our next chance of thunderstorms as a cold front arrives.

