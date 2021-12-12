Georgetown Fire Department seeking donations for tornado victims

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - After the devastating storms that tore through the state, The Georgetown Fire Department is stepping up to help out the victims.

“What we are doing is, as you can see, we are accepting nonperishable food items, diapers, hygiene products, stuff like that,” said Revel Oliver, Georgetown Fire Battalion Chief.

The Georgetown Fire department was fortunate that after the tornado damage from earlier this week in Scott County, they were spared from this past event and are ready to take action.

“They can come to any fire station in Georgetown or Scott County and drop off the items,” said Oliver.

Since organizing the drive yesterday, the station has already received some donations and is asking the community to step up.

“We are gonna be going probably Wednesday to the end of next week and delivering it to the affected areas such as Mayfield and Bowling Green,” said Oliver.

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, his team members helped out in Taylor County with tornado damage. Their department often works and trains with the Campbellsville/Taylor County Fire department.

“We were lucky enough to go down yesterday to Campbellsville area with four people here, and we did help some families down there, and when you see those families that are affected here before Christmas, it just brings a whole new meaning to Christmas,” said Oliver.

The department is asking for donations to bring to western Kentucky later this week, and they can be dropped off at any time.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.