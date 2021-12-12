Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Georgetown Fire Department seeking donations for tornado victims

“What we are doing is, as you can see, we are accepting nonperishable food items, diapers,...
“What we are doing is, as you can see, we are accepting nonperishable food items, diapers, hygiene products, stuff like that,” said Rebel Oliver, Georgetown Fire Battalion Chief.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - After the devastating storms that tore through the state, The Georgetown Fire Department is stepping up to help out the victims.

“What we are doing is, as you can see, we are accepting nonperishable food items, diapers, hygiene products, stuff like that,” said Revel Oliver, Georgetown Fire Battalion Chief.

The Georgetown Fire department was fortunate that after the tornado damage from earlier this week in Scott County, they were spared from this past event and are ready to take action.

“They can come to any fire station in Georgetown or Scott County and drop off the items,” said Oliver.

Since organizing the drive yesterday, the station has already received some donations and is asking the community to step up.

“We are gonna be going probably Wednesday to the end of next week and delivering it to the affected areas such as Mayfield and Bowling Green,” said Oliver.

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, his team members helped out in Taylor County with tornado damage. Their department often works and trains with the Campbellsville/Taylor County Fire department.

“We were lucky enough to go down yesterday to Campbellsville area with four people here, and we did help some families down there, and when you see those families that are affected here before Christmas, it just brings a whole new meaning to Christmas,” said Oliver.

The department is asking for donations to bring to western Kentucky later this week, and they can be dropped off at any time.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving two cars on the Clark Memorial Bridge backed up traffic in both directions...
Driver flees after deadly crash that killed 2 people on Clark Memorial Bridge
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear to give update on tornado damage; fears at least 70 to 100 killed in storms
An LMPD cruiser is parked outside a home on Newport Drive, where a child was found shot and...
Child found shot and killed on Newport Road

Latest News

There were around 100 workers working at a Mayfield candle factory at the time the tornado hit...
Search and rescue efforts continue after tornado strikes Mayfield
Drone video shows mangled warehouses in Bowling Green's industrial park.
DRONE FOOTAGE: WBKO News captures drone footage of tornado damage
Louisville first responders are in Western Kentucky helping people recover after tornadoes
Louisville emergency responders aid in Western Kentucky recovery efforts
The initial call came in for a possible tornado along State Highway 527. Crews arrived and...
1 dead after possible tornado in Taylor County collapses homes, traps victims