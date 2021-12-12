LMPD officer shoots man who opened fire on officers investigating carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer after he opened fire on officers investigating a carjacking near the Park Hill Community Center Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the scene of a carjacking where someone had been shot several times at the corner of Harrod Court and Patton Court around 5 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff. A man opened fire on officers as they were setting up a perimeter to investigate the carjacking. The man was then shot by an LMPD officer who returned fire.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, Ruoff believes “the likelihood is pretty high” that the man who was shot is connected to the carjacking.

Officer-involved shootings are usually investigated by Kentucky State Police, but because their resources are currently stranded in the Western Kentucky area, Ruoff said LMPD is working with them on the investigation.

“At this point, we are actually holding the scene and we’re communicating with (KSP) to determine the course of the investigation, just depending on resources and how we can get everybody here and how that looks for us,” Ruoff said. “So, we’re still determining all of those factors as of this moment.”

The shooting suspect’s name has not been revealed.

The suspect and the carjacking victim are believed to have injuries that are not serious, Ruoff said.

This story will be updated.

