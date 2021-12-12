Louisville area leaders, organizations gathering donations for storm survivors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s mayor is urging people to bring support to storm survivors in Western Kentucky after deadly storms that blew through the region Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Mayor Greg Fischer said Louisvillians can help in three main ways by donating water, money and blood, if able.

The American Red Cross has already been dealing with a historically low blood supply, and now it will become even more important to have more blood available for people who need it.

A Red Cross fund is also set up for that will go directly to resources for tornado victims.

Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf says he’s already reached out to Mayfield’s mayor to see if there is anything he can do to help out the town. Dieruf also said he is coordinating with the the Kentucky League of Cities and the Jefferson County League of Cities to set up tornado recovery efforts.

The following organizations are taking donations for storm victims in Mayfield, Bowling Green, and surrounding areas:

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund with every donation being tax deductible. Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund — Gov. Andy Beshear created thewith every donation being tax deductible.

City of Louisville / University of Louisville Athletics — Bottled water drive at the UofL vs. UK women’s basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

or call 800-RED CROSS to donate. Use the Red Cross Blood Donor app or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift. American Red Cross — Visit redcross.org or call 800-RED CROSS to donate. Use the Red Cross Blood Donor app or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift.

Mayfield Police Department — Donations can be dropped off at Northside Baptist Church. Items needed include clothes, cleaning supplies, and hygiene products.

or by dropping cash or checks made out to the American Red Cross at the Wastewater drive-thru next to town hall. During open business hours, the Clarksville Town Hall lobby is open to accept donations of new clothing or other supplies as well. Town of Clarksville — Donations to the Red Cross can also be made online here or by dropping cash or checks made out to the American Red Cross at the Wastewater drive-thru next to town hall. During open business hours, the Clarksville Town Hall lobby is open to accept donations of new clothing or other supplies as well.

Sgt. Junk It / Veteran’s Club — Donation drive at Fern Creek Christian Church from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Samaritan’s Purse — Click here to find out how to donate or volunteer. Teams have already been deployed to Mayfield.

to learn more and to donate. The Booker Campaign — Rep. Charles Book and his team of volunteers will deliver supplies in Bowling Green while working with local relief operations across the state. Click here to learn more and to donate.

This list will be updated.

