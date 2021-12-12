Search and rescue efforts continue after tornado strikes Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of people are missing in Mayfield after a swarm of tornadoes ripped across the United States, killing dozens in Kentucky and neighboring states.

There were around 100 workers working at a Mayfield candle factory at the time the tornado hit the town of 9,800. Only 40 people had been rescued as of early Saturday morning.

“I pray that there will be another rescue,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I pray that there will be another one or two.”

A worker who walked up to the remains of the factory Saturday afternoon told WAVE 3 News that the roof was ripped off and the entire building collapsed in the storm.

Much of downtown Mayfield is damaged; the roof of the courthouse collapsed and the spire is gone. The Methodist church was almost completely destroyed, trees and power poles were ripped in half, and sheet metal was wrapped around some still-standing poles.

On Saturday, people drove through town, handing out food and water, and the banks and police station were boarded up.

In one neighborhood, the tornado ripped down a water tower, flooding homes that were already damaged.

Thousands of people in the town are without electricity. It looks like something out of a disaster movie, according to one Mayfield resident.

