Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Search and rescue efforts continue after tornado strikes Mayfield

National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe storms Friday night.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Mark Stevens
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of people are missing in Mayfield after a swarm of tornadoes ripped across the United States, killing dozens in Kentucky and neighboring states.

There were around 100 workers working at a Mayfield candle factory at the time the tornado hit the town of 9,800. Only 40 people had been rescued as of early Saturday morning.

“I pray that there will be another rescue,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I pray that there will be another one or two.”

A worker who walked up to the remains of the factory Saturday afternoon told WAVE 3 News that the roof was ripped off and the entire building collapsed in the storm.

Much of downtown Mayfield is damaged; the roof of the courthouse collapsed and the spire is gone. The Methodist church was almost completely destroyed, trees and power poles were ripped in half, and sheet metal was wrapped around some still-standing poles.

On Saturday, people drove through town, handing out food and water, and the banks and police station were boarded up.

In one neighborhood, the tornado ripped down a water tower, flooding homes that were already damaged.

Thousands of people in the town are without electricity. It looks like something out of a disaster movie, according to one Mayfield resident.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FORECAST: Storms end quickly this AM, now we face a cold and windy day
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Katina Powell, the woman who wrote the book “Breaking Cardinal Rules” detailing UofL...
Katina Powell arrested after allegedly shoplifting more than $800 from grocery store
A crash involving two cars on the Clark Memorial Bridge backed up traffic in both directions...
Driver flees after deadly crash that killed 2 people on Clark Memorial Bridge

Latest News

The University of Louisville women's volleyball team advanced to the school's first Final Four...
UofL volleyball holds off Georgia Tech, advances to first Final Four in school history
LMPD cruiser
Double shooting investigation underway at PRP apartment complex
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
A crash involving two cars on the Clark Memorial Bridge backed up traffic in both directions...
Driver flees after deadly crash that killed 2 people on Clark Memorial Bridge