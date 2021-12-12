Support Local Businesses
Tornado outbreak kills Tallahassee father and son, another father still missing

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a hunting trip in West Tennessee.(Ashleigh Hall)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The catastrophic tornado outbreak Friday night has a Tallahassee family mourning and searching for a loved one.

According to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a tornado tore through Tiptonville, Tenn., Friday night, killing two people staying at Cypress Point Resort.

WCTV has learned the father and son killed were from Tallahassee, according to another member of the family.

Ashleigh Hall lives in Houston, but is heading back home to the Capital City to be with her family.

Hall said her father, Jamie Antonio Hall, is still missing following the storm.

Hall said a group of at least six or seven headed to Western Tennessee for a duck hunting trip.

Her father’s brother-in-law and nephew were killed in the storm, she said. Now, she’s hoping her father will be found soon.

“Please continue to keep our family in your prayers as we go through this terrible time,” she told WCTV Sunday morning.

She said her father’s phone isn’t working. Hall’s brother is in Tennessee working with search crews hoping to find his father.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

