UofL volleyball holds off Georgia Tech, advances to first Final Four in school history

The University of Louisville women's volleyball team advanced to the school's first Final Four appearance.(Courtesy: UofL)
By Nick Picht
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women’s volleyball team is headed to Columbus.

The Cards held off Georgia State in four sets Saturday evening to earn their first Final Four appearance in school history.

The win continues the Cards’ perfect season, moving them to 32-0 on the season.

UofL will face the winner of Minnesota and Wisconsin in the national semifinal game, scheduled for Thursday, December 16.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

