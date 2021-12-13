BESHEAR: Death toll up to 74

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During his press conference update on Monday, Governor Beshear announced that 74 Kentuckians have been confirmed dead from the devastating storms that ripped through over the weekend.

Since this morning, one person was confirmed dead in Graves County, four people in Hopkins County that officials are working to confirm, three in Warren County, and one in Franklin County.

“We expect that this death toll will continue to grow,” he said. “109 Kentuckians now unaccounted for, but as I look at this broken down by county, way more. Way more people unaccounted for than this.”

Beshear said 81 of those unaccounted for were in Hopkins County, 22 in Warren County, and five in Graves County.

“That can’t be right,” he said. “There are more people than that that we’ve got to identify and find, hopefully safe in Graves County.”

In addition to President Biden signing the the federal emergency declaration for Kentucky, Beshear is asking additional counties to join in and assist in the storm recovery efforts.

“That is how widespread the damage from this event is when what I think will be an F4 or F5 tornado touches down and stays on the ground for 200 straight miles in a state with 120 counties,” Beshear said.

Approximately 448 National Guard members are assisting in the recovery, and around 95 of them continue in a fatality search across the counties.

Beshear encouraged those cleaning up to take photos, make a list of damaged property, and essentially document everything to ease the process of claiming public assistance.

As officials continue their efforts to verify information, all employees of the Consumer Products Candle Factory who survived the storm are asked to check in at His House Ministries church in Mayfield or call (888)880-8620.

For anyone wanting to contribute outside donations for things like food and supplies to Graves County, contact Graves County Emergency Management at (270) 727-5114.

To sign up to volunteer in Graves County click here.

Beshear said several places are in need of Disaster volunteers, including Kenlake, Kentucky Dam Village, Rough River Dam, and Lake Barkley State Parks. For people willing to volunteer, email Andy Kasitz at andy.kasitz@ky.gov.

Recovery efforts continue. More information to come.

