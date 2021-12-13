Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

BESHEAR: Death toll up to 74

Since this morning, one person was confirmed dead in Graves County
Since this morning, one person was confirmed dead in Graves County(WBKO)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During his press conference update on Monday, Governor Beshear announced that 74 Kentuckians have been confirmed dead from the devastating storms that ripped through over the weekend.

Since this morning, one person was confirmed dead in Graves County, four people in Hopkins County that officials are working to confirm, three in Warren County, and one in Franklin County.

“We expect that this death toll will continue to grow,” he said. “109 Kentuckians now unaccounted for, but as I look at this broken down by county, way more. Way more people unaccounted for than this.”

Beshear said 81 of those unaccounted for were in Hopkins County, 22 in Warren County, and five in Graves County.

“That can’t be right,” he said. “There are more people than that that we’ve got to identify and find, hopefully safe in Graves County.”

In addition to President Biden signing the the federal emergency declaration for Kentucky, Beshear is asking additional counties to join in and assist in the storm recovery efforts.

“That is how widespread the damage from this event is when what I think will be an F4 or F5 tornado touches down and stays on the ground for 200 straight miles in a state with 120 counties,” Beshear said.

Approximately 448 National Guard members are assisting in the recovery, and around 95 of them continue in a fatality search across the counties.

Beshear encouraged those cleaning up to take photos, make a list of damaged property, and essentially document everything to ease the process of claiming public assistance.

As officials continue their efforts to verify information, all employees of the Consumer Products Candle Factory who survived the storm are asked to check in at His House Ministries church in Mayfield or call (888)880-8620.

For anyone wanting to contribute outside donations for things like food and supplies to Graves County, contact Graves County Emergency Management at (270) 727-5114.

To sign up to volunteer in Graves County click here.

Beshear said several places are in need of Disaster volunteers, including Kenlake, Kentucky Dam Village, Rough River Dam, and Lake Barkley State Parks. For people willing to volunteer, email Andy Kasitz at andy.kasitz@ky.gov.

Recovery efforts continue. More information to come.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving two cars on the Clark Memorial Bridge backed up traffic in both directions...
Driver flees after deadly crash that killed 2 people on Clark Memorial Bridge
Anyone with information in any of the shootings is asked to call the anonymous police tip line...
LMPD officer shoots man who opened fire on officers investigating carjacking
An LMPD cruiser is parked outside a home on Newport Drive, where a child was found shot and...
Child found shot and killed on Newport Road
Katina Powell, the woman who wrote the book “Breaking Cardinal Rules” detailing UofL...
Katina Powell arrested after allegedly shoplifting more than $800 from grocery store
Business take on damage following possible tornado
Kentucky tourism destination takes a hit from weekend storms

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear: 74 killed in Ky. following Friday’s tornado outbreak
At least 15 people were killed in the December 11, 2021 tornado that struck Bowling Green, Ky.
Bowling Green begins to pick up the pieces after deadly tornado
Deandre Charleston, 22.
Man arrested after dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount Co.
WAVE EVENING BACKUP