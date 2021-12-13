Support Local Businesses
Bremen man loses home to tornado, stops to play piano in praise

Jordan Baize plays piano after home destroyed by piano
Jordan Baize plays piano after home destroyed by piano(Whitney Brown)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A Bremen man is one of many who lost his home in the deadly tornado that hit late Friday night.

Jordan Baize and his family made it through the storm safely.

Saturday, his sister, Whitney Brown, says she was in the bedroom area packing up anything they could salvage.

That’s when she heard music playing from the other room.

She said she followed the sound and found Jordan sitting at his grand piano, playing the Gaither tune There’s Something About That Name.

She said everything around him was broken, and you can clearly see the home didn’t even have a roof.

Still, Jordan stopped to worship in the midst of disaster.

Whitney’s post has received thousands of shares. She says she’s thankful so many people are seeing it.

She says it has been a blessing to her and others.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

