FORECAST: Cold tonight, rain chances skyrocketing later this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Calm and clear overnight

Clouds roll in Tuesday, a few showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday

Heavy rainfall event possible Thursday-Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re clear for most of the overnight but a few clouds will be moving in toward Tuesday morning. Expect cold lows in the 30s when you wake up.

Tuesday becomes a mostly cloudy day after a partly cloudy start. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 60s with a small shower chance late in the day into the evening.

Spotty, scattered showers move in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, keeping low temperatures in the 40s to near 50s. These showers will be light, but watch out for wet roads Wednesday morning during your commute.

Wednesday’s shower chance will skew early in the day, leaving the afternoon and evening drier with clouds breaking up somewhat. Highs will be very mild in the 60s.

Multiple rounds of rain are likely from Thursday through Saturday of this week as a cold front stalls over the area with multiple disturbances move through.

Rainfall totals in excess of two inches are possible, as well as some flooding. Stay tuned for more as the week wears on!

