FORECAST: Sunny day; warm-up on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES

WARM-UP: Highs near 70° by midweek

RAIN CHANCES: Few spotty showers late Tuesday; better chances Wednesday through Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies remain sunny today as highs climb into the 50s.

We’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures fall into the 30s tonight.

While Tuesday begins with sunny skies, clouds increase as the day goes along. A southerly wind will push highs into the upper 50s and low 60s. Spotty showers move into the region Tuesday night. Clouds, rain, and continued wind from the south help to keep lows in the 40s.

Spotty shower chances continue early Wednesday. More rain is in the forecast for the end of the week; depending on our temperatures some snow may mix in on Saturday.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.