FORECAST: Warmer weather on the way; Rain to end the week

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • WARM-UP: Highs near 70° by midweek
  • RAIN CHANCES: Few spotty showers late Tuesday; better chances Wednesday through Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Sunny today with highs in the 50s.

We’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s.

While Tuesday begins with some sunshine, clouds increase as the day goes along. A southerly wind will push highs into the upper 50s and low 60s. Spotty showers move into the region late Tuesday night. Clouds, rain, and continued wind from the south will help to keep lows in the 40s.

Spotty shower chances continue early Wednesday. More rain is in the forecast for the end of the week; depending on our temperatures some snow may mix in on Saturday.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
