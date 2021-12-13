Support Local Businesses
JCPS collecting donations for tornado victims

By Mark Stevens
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Recovery efforts to help people affected by the deadly tornado that ripped through parts of Kentucky over the weekend continue.

School districts are pitching in, providing buses to transport donations.

Jefferson County Public Schools is stuffing one of its buses full of supplies for those stricken by the tornadoes.

It’ll be parked outside district headquarters at the Van Hoose Center all week collecting donations.

On Monday, seats on the bus began to fill up with water, diapers, and other essentials by noon.

Right now, JCPS is asking for donations of bottled water, baby food and formula, canned and boxed food, as well as tarps, and hygiene supplies.

WAVE cameras have already captured where some of these supplies are going.

The National Guard is helping distribute water, food, toilet paper, and other essentials at the county fairgrounds outside Mayfield.

“I think everyone felt a sense of devastation and heartbreak seeing what happened over the weekend in Western Kentucky and people were very eager to ask what can I do to help,” said JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy.

JCPS will collect donations between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day through Friday then send the bus where it is needed.

A WAVE news crew saw a bus stuffed with supplies headed towards Mayfield on the Western Kentucky Parkway on Sunday.

School districts around the state are also asking for supplies for their own stuff the bus events as well.

