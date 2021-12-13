UofL interim AD Heird says Satterfield has his full support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Josh Heird was named the interim athletic director at UofL on Monday and immediately threw his support behind head football coach Scott Satterfield.

“Scott Satterfield is our football and we’re happy that he’s our football coach,” Heird said. “I communicated that to their entire staff this morning and I was in that meeting with Vince and with Scott and I would tell you it was a better part of three hours, and there was a lot of emotion in that meeting. Most of that came from Scott. He was very, very passionate about the fact that we need to be better than we were. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t feel like we’re making progress because obviously, if you look back, and I did this, look back at the results from 2018 until now, that is progress.”

Satterfield is 18-18 in three seasons at UofL. He took over a team that went 2-10 in 2018.

“We’re gonna give him every resource to be successful and I think he will,” Heird added. “The eye opening thing for me, as we went through that meeting, is the plan that Scott had put together, as far as how we get better, the emotion that he showed, on a couple of fronts. One, just things that transpired over the year, but two, how emotional he was about making sure people know that he wants to be here, and then lastly, as we were leaving, I said, “Are you doing okay?” and he said, “You know this was probably the hardest week of my life.” That wasn’t just because of his dad passing away, he knows what happened on that field and he knows that we’ve got to be better than that.”

The Cards are 6-6 this season, and finished the regular season with a 52-21 loss to archrival Kentucky. They take on Air Force (9-3) on December 28 in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

