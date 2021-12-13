UofL names interim leadership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Board of Trustees has named interim leaders for the university and its athletic program.

During a special meeting this morning, Dr. Lori Gonzalez was named interim president and Josh Heird was chosen as interim director of athletics.

Gonzalez, who was the executive vice president and university provost, will replace Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, who was named president at Penn State University on December 9.

Heird will take over from Vince Tyra, who resigned as Vice President/Director of Athletics on December 8. Since April 2019, Heird was deputy athletic director.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.