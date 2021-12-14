Crestwood man killed in car crash on I-71 south

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A car accident on I-71 south bound leaves one man dead.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oldham County emergency responders were called to respond to a multi-car crash about one mile from exit 14, according to Chief of Police Greg Smith.

Officials were able to confirm that traffic was at a stop when an International box truck crashed into a Nissan Rouge.

The Nissan was pushed into the back of a semi-truck and trailer, according to the press release.

The driver of the Nissan Rouge was 39-year-old Daniel Griffith of Crestwood, Kentucky.

Griffith was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.

