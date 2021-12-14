Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Dawson Springs residents find hope in each other after tornado

Many homes are destroyed, but their neighbors are finding ways to try to help.
Many homes are destroyed, but their neighbors are finding ways to try to help.(WFIE)
By Brady Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, many Dawson Springs residents were forced to shift their focus from shock to action, as recovery efforts after a massive tornado are now underway.

Sam Offutt and his fiancée Annette Moore were in their home as the storm hit.

“It’s nothing left of Dawson Springs,” said Offutt. “I don’t know what they’re going to do. If people are going to move, or if they’re going to rebuild or move out... All I can say is the people who’s helping us: Thank you.”

He was home with his fiancée as the tornado struck his neighborhood.

“I’ve always been the type where, if it’s my time to go, it’s my time to go, but this time, she said, ‘Let’s go to the bathroom,’” Offutt explained. “I just didn’t say a word I just got up and walked into the bathroom... I guess God was telling me, ‘Get up and walk in there.’”

The two of them covered their heads with pillows, while just a block away, many of his neighbors lost everything.

“We got no serious damage compared to some of these people,” he said. “We thank everybody that’s been out here, because this is awful.”

On Monday night, like many residents, they stopped by the Food Giant as more of the people of Dawson Springs took it upon themselves to cook food.

All across the county, Judge Executive Jack Whitfield said folks who have lost everything are donating their time, labor, food and anything imaginable to keep their community alive.

“I love this community,” Whitfield said. “This community takes care of itself.”

Offutt said as he and his neighbors have searched the wreckage, they’ve found ways to look out for others that they had never considered.

“My neighbors had went to check on their family member, and when they went back to the car, the tornado had sucked it up and it landed on top of them, and they looked down and a little puppy was under the car,” Offutt said.

Moore said she sees the puppy as a sign of hope that as the days and weeks go by after the storm, Dawson Springs can heal.

“This community’s come back together, and that really makes me feel good,” said Offutt. “It was just kind of scattered out, but it’s come back together. When we’ve seen these people showing up, first responders and all, that was such a good feeling that we were covered, that we’re all Americans and that we’re still standing.”

Offutt said they named the puppy, and they plan to take care of it until its owner is out of the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT Team investigating
SWAT Team called in for self-barricaded person
Anyone with information in any of the shootings is asked to call the anonymous police tip line...
LMPD officer shoots man who opened fire on officers investigating carjacking
On Dec. 13, 2021, the University of Louisville Board of Trustees named Dr. Lori Gonzalez...
UofL names interim leadership
A crash involving two cars on the Clark Memorial Bridge backed up traffic in both directions...
Driver flees after deadly crash that killed 2 people on Clark Memorial Bridge
Business take on damage following possible tornado
Kentucky tourism destination takes a hit from weekend storms

Latest News

WAVE 3 News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE 3 News - Tuesday morning, December 14, 2021
So far this holiday season, more packages are getting to their destinations on time. Also,...
Your Money: Santa mailboxes recall, Fewer package shipping delays, Consumer spending, Solar panels
The skyline of downtown Louisville as seen from the Campbellsville University Louisville...
FORECAST: Spotty showers overnight; Higher rain chance to end week
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory