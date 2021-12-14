Elizabethtown police provide details on fatal police-involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating Elizabethtown Police Department’s second officer involved shooting so far this year. Both shootings happened within just days of each other.

Elizabethtown Police Chief Jeremy Thompson shared a message to the community while waiting for the investigation to be completed.

He said it’s imperative to share some facts of the incident with the community, that the suspect was armed, had protective orders filed against him, and that an altercation led to the shooting.

The shooting happened on Saturday morning around 9:00 a.m. after a call came in for a suspicious vehicle on Wingfield Court at the Lake Crest Apartments.

Chief Jeremy Thompson said an officer approached the suspect, and asked him to get out of the car, and that the suspect got out voluntarily.

Then, according to police, the officer and the suspect had conversation that led to an altercation, all happening outside in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Thompson said because Kentucky State Police are investigating the situation, he couldn’t detail what was said, who started the dispute, or who started shooting first. He also confirmed the officer had his body camera on and the video is under review with KSP.

”We know the suspect in this case was armed,” Chief Thompson said. “We can definitely say he had three active warrants that weren’t served. Criminal warrants for his arrest.”

Thompson said the suspect had an unserved protection order for domestic and Interpersonal violence with a caution indicator for a weapon involving a female victim, warrant for arrest for Stalking in the second degree Domestic Violence, harassments with physical contact and criminal mischief involving a second female victim.

”We understand the community has questions, like a criminal investigation there’s an appropriate time and place to release some of that information and to conduct a thorough investigation by an impartial party,” Thompson said. “In this case state police has come in we have to allow that to happen organically”

The officer involved is on two weeks administrative leave.

