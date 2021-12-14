First lady of Kentucky organizes toy drive to help tornado victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It may only be a few days until Christmas, but many tornado victims in Western Kentucky have lost everything, including their gifts. However, there is now a way to help some of the younger victims of the storms.

Britainy Beshear, the first lady of Kentucky, has organized a toy drive for children ranging from babies to teenagers in Western Kentucky.

“Not only is it Christmastime but, these children have lost all of their possessions,” Beshear said. “Maybe that beloved stuffed toy they sleep with every night or a baseball they go outside and play in the yard with every day. They have lost everything. The more we can bring to them, the better.”

The drive begins on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and will end on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Donating toys, books, electronics, and VISA or MasterCard gift cards is suggested. The items must be brand new, unopened, and in their original packaging.

At this time, no clothing is needed.

More information is available here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.