FORECAST: A few showers possible overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light scattered showers will be possible overnight into early Wednesday morning. With the clouds and showers temperatures will only drop into the 40s tonight.

Wednesday will dry out after the scattered shower chance early in the day. Expect a mostly cloudy sky by afternoon with highs in the 60s and wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday night looks mainly dry and mostly cloudy as lows only drop into the mild 50s ahead of our next system.

Rain chances really ramp up by midday Thursday as a cold front approaches. While severe weather is unlikely, a few rumbles of thunder and wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

This will be the start of a 3-day rain event in our area. Rain totals will be impressive across parts of the Ohio Valley with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible that will linger into the weekend.

Much cooler air behind the front will arrive early next week with highs in the 40s.

