Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: A few showers possible overnight

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Scattered showers early Wednesday
  • Rain, possibly heavy, Thursday - Saturday
  • Much cooler early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light scattered showers will be possible overnight into early Wednesday morning. With the clouds and showers temperatures will only drop into the 40s tonight.

Wednesday will dry out after the scattered shower chance early in the day. Expect a mostly cloudy sky by afternoon with highs in the 60s and wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday night looks mainly dry and mostly cloudy as lows only drop into the mild 50s ahead of our next system.

Rain chances really ramp up by midday Thursday as a cold front approaches. While severe weather is unlikely, a few rumbles of thunder and wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

This will be the start of a 3-day rain event in our area. Rain totals will be impressive across parts of the Ohio Valley with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible that will linger into the weekend.

Much cooler air behind the front will arrive early next week with highs in the 40s.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon Dec 14, 2021

Most Read

SWAT Team investigating
SWAT Team called in for self-barricaded person
Anyone with information in any of the shootings is asked to call the anonymous police tip line...
LMPD officer shoots man who opened fire on officers investigating carjacking
On Dec. 13, 2021, the University of Louisville Board of Trustees named Dr. Lori Gonzalez...
UofL names interim leadership
Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
NBC: Employees of candle factory claim supervisors said they could be fired for leaving during storm

Latest News

Here is WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon Dec 14, 2021
Here's your forecast from WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, December 14, 2021
Several people across Kentucky and Indiana have discovered keepsakes blown by the tornadoes in...
Family keepsakes from western Kentucky blown hundreds of miles into WAVE Country
Since this morning, one person was confirmed dead in Graves County
BESHEAR: Death toll up to 74