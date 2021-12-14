FORECAST: Rain chances increase to end the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

SHOWERS: Few spotty showers late Tuesday/Wednesday AM

HEAVY RAIN: Possible Thursday through Saturday; flooding issues possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase throughout the day as highs climb to near 60°.

Spotty light showers push into the region late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Clouds and the rain will keep lows in the 40s.

After starting the day with showers, the second half of Wednesday will be drier. Clouds hold on through most of the day as we warm into the 60s. Expect gusty winds near 25 MPH.

Cloudy and windy conditions continue Wednesday night. The strong southerly wind will limit lows to the 50s.

Heavier rainfall is expected Thursday through Saturday as a front stalls over the region. The multiple rounds of rain could lead to flooding issues.

