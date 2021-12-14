Support Local Businesses
Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, leaves Kentucky

Jamarcus Glover.
Jamarcus Glover.(Louisville Metro Department of Corrections via WAVE)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man at the center of the drug investigation that led to the death of Breonna Taylor has been sent back to his home state of Mississippi.

On November 30, Jamarcus Glover was sentenced to five years of probation in relation to a number of drug charges, including trafficking in cocaine. He was also placed on home incarceration with the ability to work and take his daughter to daycare.

Glover pleaded guilty to avoid an eight year prison sentence. During the sentencing Glover asked to serve the probation in Mississippi, claiming it would be easier to find a job there. His attorney added that Glover leaving Kentucky, would help the city of Louisville begin to heal.

WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters confirmed that on December 10, Glover was released to his home state.

Glover received a fierce warning from Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry who told him this is his last chance before he sentences him to prison time.

Glover had received a DUI while the drug case was pending, violating the terms of that release.

Perry added that his court will be monitoring him in Mississippi even “more closely” and that his probation would be revoked if he gets a new charge there.

The sentencing brings Glover’s cases in Kentucky to a close, provided he follows the judge’s orders this time.

