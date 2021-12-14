Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Aug. 16, Louisville Codes and Regulations issued a notice of violation at 3385 Lester Avenue near Churchill Downs for several infractions, with a deadline of Aug. 27 to be in compliance. WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter John Boel asked about the violation notice months later in November but was informed Codes and Regulations had not returned due to COVID and staffing issues.

That came as no surprise to an unnamed Louisville man who wanted to point out a long list of properties in his neighborhood that were allegedly in violation of city codes.

“Here’s another one on the left, been like this for ages,” he said, pointing to a home as he rode in the car alongside Boel. “Now that is a working junkyard and the sidewalk is blocked.”

Turning corners, there were more problems he didn’t know about.

”I don’t know how long this has been here,” he said. “I’ll turn this in when we get back home.”

“How many calls have you made on these properties?” Boel asked him.

“Oh my God, dozens and dozens,” the man said. “When I see something, I just go home and turn it in.”

But it wasn’t the code violations that enraged him the most — it was the codes enforcement officer who sat in his city vehicle in Shawnee Park day after day after day. WAVE 3 News secretly recorded the codes worker just sitting in a city car from just after 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on randomly selected days over the past three months. In September, October, November, and December, there were eight different times he was seen hanging out in the park during the work day.

Boel got out on Dec. 6 to ask him questions.

”I’m John Boel from WAVE 3,” Boel said. “I got a complaint about you coming up here and driving and sitting in the park and not working.”

“Oh, that couldn’t be possible,” the worker said. “I usually come down here to use the bathroom. I usually leave after.”

He introduced himself as codes enforcement officer Jim Galligan and said that his hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and that he only visits Shawnee Park to use the restroom. However, the story changed when Boel informed him that he had been recorded there for months for long periods of time during the day.

”We’ve been watching six, seven, eight times, and you spend considerable amount of time here in the park before you head out,” Boel said.

“Well I usually come down here to route myself before I go to work,” Galligan said.

“What do you say to taxpayers, especially in your district out here, who say you’re sitting out here and not working while there are serious problems in their neighborhood?” Boel asked.

“Well, you can contact my supervisor and he’ll tell you I do my job all the time,” he said.

“But it doesn’t look like you’re doing your job when you’re just sitting in a public park,” Boel said.

“Yeah I come down here, you see, to use the bathroom,” Galligan said.

“But we’ve got video of you sitting for long periods of time in your car.”

“Yeah, I mean but my car is my office, so that’s what I usually do, you know what I mean?” he said. “I do my work in my office. I gotta return phone calls, do a lot of work in my car.”

“But the complaint is you could be out driving and enforcing codes and regulations and we even had one guy showing us all the problems in your district,” Boel said.

“Well, I mean, I do my job best I can, you know what I mean, John?” he said. “There’s not much more I can say to you.”

WAVE 3 News reported the complaint and what was observed to the city. Louisville’s Assistant Director of Codes and Regulations Ben Anderson responded:

“Given the nature of their job, our Code Enforcement Officers use their Metro vehicles as their offices to complete reports and other necessary paperwork. Officers are permitted to use the first hour of their day to check and respond to their voicemail and email and plan out their inspections for the day. Supervisors review daily reports from officers outlining the inspections and other work they completed, and random in-field checks are conducted regularly. Whenever a complaint arises, we look into it and take action if appropriate.”

That didn’t sit well with the Lester Avenue residents who had been waiting months for a re-inspection or the Louisville man who had watched his neighborhood morph into a trash heap.

“His job is to be out here patrolling this stuff every day, five days a week in this area,” the Louisville man said. “Sitting down at the park every morning, instead of doing his job, it doesn’t help anything because other people, other inspectors, are going, ‘Why should I care? He’s not doing anything.’”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.