Man gets last text from mom as tornado hits Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man told us he got a text from his mother in Dawson Springs that night of the storms around 10:12.

It said “I Love You”.

Billy West says it’s the last communication he would ever have from her.

He says his mother, Marcia Hall and her sister, Carol Grisham, were in Hall’s home when the tornado came violently churning down School Street.

Billy West rushed to the neighborhood. His mother’ house was gone, but he could not find her or his aunt, until the next morning.

“We found them Saturday morning probably 75-100 feet away from the house together, said West.

He says the foundation is all that’s left of the house, and a car was sitting where the kitchen was.

“I think sometimes, I think, mom, if y’all had just got in the car versus the house, she may have been here, but God only knows,” said West.

When our crew met West, they say he, his brother, step-sister were standing vigil over the rubble of their mother’s home, trying to process the same nightmare that so many families are facing in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.