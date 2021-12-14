Support Local Businesses
Mother of missing Indiana woman wants answers: 'I never imagined it'd be this long'

Family still searching for Indiana woman missing since 2018
Family still searching for Indiana woman missing since 2018
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST
PATRIOT, In. (WXIX) - Three years after an Indiana woman vanished, her mother is pleading for answers ahead of the holiday season.

The Christmas tree is up, and the presents are wrapped at Melinda Wessler Lewis’ Harrison home, but the best gift Lewis could receive this year would be her daughter Brittany Hammond coming home.

“It’s very hard, very hard. The first [year] she went missing, when I didn’t get that Christmas phone call, I took everything down because it was not Christmas for me,” Lewis said.

According to Lewis, Hammond was last seen either late Dec. 12 or early Dec. 13, 2018 in Patriot, Indiana. The mother of five vanished, along with her cell phone and purse, after getting into a vehicle.

“She left about 9 ‘clock to go to the store and would be back in an hour and hasn’t been seen since,” Lewis said.

Midwest Texas EquuSearch has searched for Hammond, but with no success so far.

For Lewis, it feels like she is no closer to answers than when her daughter first disappeared.

“I can be hopeful, I just don’t think that she is okay because it’s not like Brittany to not reach out to me,” she said.

With no sign of activity on Hammond’s social media accounts, no movement with her money and no sightings of her reported, Lewis fears there was foul play.

“She wouldn’t go off with just any stranger I don’t think. It had to have been someone that she knew,” Lewis said. “Everybody misses her. Everybody wants her to be found and be brought home because we all need this closure.”

Lewis said Texas EquuSearch is prepared and willing to search for Hammond again.

The Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office is handling Hammond’s case.

