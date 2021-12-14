Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

One year later: UPS Healthcare delivers 1 billionth vaccine dose

One billion doses of different COVID-19 vaccines have been through UPS Worldport in Louisville.
One billion doses of different COVID-19 vaccines have been through UPS Worldport in Louisville.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first Kentuckians were vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine a year ago on Tuesday. Hundreds of millions of doses have passed through Louisville since then on their way to fight the virus all over the world.

The one billionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was recently delivered by UPS Healthcare.

As the global corona virus pandemic spread, so did UPS Healthcare’s current mission. They shifted their focus away from the logistics of cancer treatments and similar drugs and toward the logistics of widespread COVID vaccine availability.

It’s all taking place in a facility that didn’t exist a year and a half ago. UPS Healthcare President Wes Wheeler said that in addition to the 700 new jobs, they will soon be able to return their focus to what they were already planning to do.

”When the pandemic happened, we were able to say that we’re going to prove to the world that UPS healthcare can handle vaccines,” Wheeler said, “which happen to be temperature controlled, biologically derived and sterile. So now, with our ability to do that, we can do all of it.”

Many of the employees at the Louisville U[S warehouse are proud of their contributions to the fight against COVID-19.

”I’ve had COVID myself, and I actually lost a friend of mine to COVID, so it feels good at the end of the day,” Jordan Brooks said. “Even if I don’t know where this (vaccine) is going, it is all going to helping hands that need it.”

There are many jobs available for those who want to apply. They can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT Team investigating
SWAT Team called in for self-barricaded person
Anyone with information in any of the shootings is asked to call the anonymous police tip line...
LMPD officer shoots man who opened fire on officers investigating carjacking
On Dec. 13, 2021, the University of Louisville Board of Trustees named Dr. Lori Gonzalez...
UofL names interim leadership
Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
NBC: Employees of candle factory claim supervisors said they could be fired for leaving during storm

Latest News

Since this morning, one person was confirmed dead in Graves County
BESHEAR: Death toll up to 74
Beshear declared the state’s nursing shortage an emergency Thursday and announced executive...
Beshear declares nurse shortage an emergency
Governor Andy Beshear signs an executive order declaring a state of emergency because of a...
Beshear declares nurse shortage an emergency
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) reflects on the last year and a half.
Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on his response to the COVID-19 pandemic