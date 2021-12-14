One year later: UPS Healthcare delivers one-billionth vaccine dose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first Kentuckians were vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine a year ago on Tuesday. Hundreds of millions of doses have passed through Louisville since then on their way to fight the virus all over the world.

The one billionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was recently delivered by UPS Healthcare.

As the global corona virus pandemic spread, so did UPS Healthcare’s current mission. They shifted their focus away from the logistics of cancer treatments and similar drugs and toward the logistics of widespread COVID vaccine availability.

It’s all taking place in a facility that didn’t exist a year and a half ago. UPS Healthcare President Wes Wheeler said that in addition to the 700 new jobs, they will soon be able to return their focus to what they were already planning to do.

”When the pandemic happened, we were able to say that we’re going to prove to the world that UPS healthcare can handle vaccines,” Wheeler said, “which happen to be temperature controlled, biologically derived and sterile. So now, with our ability to do that, we can do all of it.”

Many of the employees at the Louisville U[S warehouse are proud of their contributions to the fight against COVID-19.

”I’ve had COVID myself, and I actually lost a friend of mine to COVID, so it feels good at the end of the day,” Jordan Brooks said. “Even if I don’t know where this (vaccine) is going, it is all going to helping hands that need it.”

