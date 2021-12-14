Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is being treated for a gunshot wound after she was found outside her home.

According to Louisville Metro police, officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway around 6 a.m. found the wounded woman.

The victim told officers that she found a man she didn’t know vandalizing her property and went outside with a gun. When she and the man struggled, he was able to get the gun from her and shot her. The man dropped the gun and ran from the scene.

The woman’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No arrest has been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

