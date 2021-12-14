Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home

(Pexels)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is being treated for a gunshot wound after she was found outside her home.

According to Louisville Metro police, officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway around 6 a.m. found the wounded woman.

The victim told officers that she found a man she didn’t know vandalizing her property and went outside with a gun. When she and the man struggled, he was able to get the gun from her and shot her. The man dropped the gun and ran from the scene.

The woman’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No arrest has been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT Team investigating
SWAT Team called in for self-barricaded person
Anyone with information in any of the shootings is asked to call the anonymous police tip line...
LMPD officer shoots man who opened fire on officers investigating carjacking
On Dec. 13, 2021, the University of Louisville Board of Trustees named Dr. Lori Gonzalez...
UofL names interim leadership
A crash involving two cars on the Clark Memorial Bridge backed up traffic in both directions...
Driver flees after deadly crash that killed 2 people on Clark Memorial Bridge
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
NBC: Employees of candle factory claim supervisors said they could be fired for leaving during storm

Latest News

Groups are accepting donations for storm victims in Kentucky.
Louisville area leaders, organizations gathering donations for storm survivors
Police release details about officer involved shooting in Elizabethtown
Elizabethtown police provide details on fatal police-involved shooting
Several people across Kentucky and Indiana have discovered keepsakes blown by the tornadoes in...
Family keepsakes from western Kentucky blown hundreds of miles into WAVE Country
SWAT Team investigating
SWAT Team called in for self-barricaded person