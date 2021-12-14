Support Local Businesses
Taylor County tornado survivors overwhelmed by losses

By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Campbellsville, KY (WAVE) - In areas like Taylor County, survivors are picking up the pieces of what is left after a deadly storm ripped through over the weekend.

A powerful tornado stuck the northern part of the county shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, leaving behind a long path of devastation.

Authorities reported one woman was killed and dozens of buildings were damaged. Survivors on Monday said they are overwhelmed with the task ahead of them.

Dennis Haulk described being tossed around as the storm moved his mobile home 25 feet away from where it used to sit. He survived the storm unharmed as he held onto the home’s furnace.

“And I kind of crawled up half of the inside of it,” Haulk said. “I was just kind of hanging onto that.”

Haulk said the decision prevented him from being blown out of his home by the wind.

Not far away, Allen White also survived riding out the storm in his home. The direct hit from the tornado blew his house off of its foundation and left it heavily damaged. White survived with only a small cut on his hand.

”And it was so dark and windy and roaring,” White said. “And next thing I know, everything was just spinning.”

When it was over, White’s house and all of his vehicles were a total loss.

White praised friends, family and strangers who have come to his aid as he looks for a way to move on from this disaster.

Business take on damage following possible tornado
Kentucky tourism destination takes a hit from weekend storms

JCPS collecting donations for tornado victims