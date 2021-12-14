Support Local Businesses
Vince Tyra opens up about leaving UofL

Former UofL athletic director Vince Tyra
Former UofL athletic director Vince Tyra(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vince Tyra admitted that if he had known that University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi was leaving for Penn State, it may have impacted his decision to resign as the Cardinals’ athletic director.

Tyra ran through a timeline of his discussions with Florida State University at the Galt House on Tuesday. When he found out the school was interested in him, he said he informed Bendapudi of some contract issues. He then explained that after requesting an official draft of his contract details, he never heard back from her.

“I requested a legal document, not a word of mouth, and I would see a draft that night or in the morning,” Tyra said. “I got a call that next day around 4 o’clock or so and was presented with a draft less than an hour before a (UofL) Board of Trustees meeting, which would need a legal review and proper time, which I could not provide because my attorney was not prepared for a 4 o’clock. … So that’s why I think was one of the reasons there was no action, but I later realized there was no action because there was a different agenda item going on related to Neeli’s resignation. I was unaware of that, didn’t learn of that until I was going to bed Wednesday night.”

Watch the full interview with Tyra below.

