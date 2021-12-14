Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Watterson murder suspect appears in court following 2 missed court dates

Keyshaun Stewart, the man accused of killing a highway maintenance worker and shooting an LMPD...
Keyshaun Stewart, the man accused of killing a highway maintenance worker and shooting an LMPD sergeant in the face finally appeared in court on Dec. 14.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After failing to appear before a judge twice, the man accused of killing a highway maintenance worker and shooting an LMPD sergeant in the face finally appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is accused of shooting and killing Fred O’Bannon, a construction worker who was working on the Watterson Expressway on Nov. 19. According to reports, Stewart approached a highway maintenance vehicle near the Dixie Highway overpass on the Watterson Expressway (Interstate 264). He then shot O’Bannon, a father of five, through the window.

Stewart allegedly then turned to an off-duty LMPD vehicle and shot Sgt. Chris Lane in the face. Despite being shot, Lane chased Stewart and fired, striking him. Lane is now recovering after surgery.

Stewart was arraigned on Nov. 24 and given a $1 million bond by Judge Audra Eckerle.

For his next court date on Dec. 10, Eckerle did not order Stewart to appear or hold him in contempt for not showing up.

He is expected back in court on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT Team investigating
SWAT Team called in for self-barricaded person
Anyone with information in any of the shootings is asked to call the anonymous police tip line...
LMPD officer shoots man who opened fire on officers investigating carjacking
On Dec. 13, 2021, the University of Louisville Board of Trustees named Dr. Lori Gonzalez...
UofL names interim leadership
Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
NBC: Employees of candle factory claim supervisors said they could be fired for leaving during storm

Latest News

First Lady Britainy Beshear joined Gov. Andy Beshear at his briefing Monday afternoon to...
First lady of Kentucky organizes toy drive to help tornado victims
Groups are accepting donations for storm victims in Kentucky.
Louisville area leaders, organizations gathering donations for storm survivors
Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Kentucky safety agency to review tornado deaths at factory
Jamarcus Glover.
Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, leaves Kentucky