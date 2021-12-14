Watterson murder suspect appears in court following 2 missed court dates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After failing to appear before a judge twice, the man accused of killing a highway maintenance worker and shooting an LMPD sergeant in the face finally appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is accused of shooting and killing Fred O’Bannon, a construction worker who was working on the Watterson Expressway on Nov. 19. According to reports, Stewart approached a highway maintenance vehicle near the Dixie Highway overpass on the Watterson Expressway (Interstate 264). He then shot O’Bannon, a father of five, through the window.

Stewart allegedly then turned to an off-duty LMPD vehicle and shot Sgt. Chris Lane in the face. Despite being shot, Lane chased Stewart and fired, striking him. Lane is now recovering after surgery.

Stewart was arraigned on Nov. 24 and given a $1 million bond by Judge Audra Eckerle.

For his next court date on Dec. 10, Eckerle did not order Stewart to appear or hold him in contempt for not showing up.

He is expected back in court on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.