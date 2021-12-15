1 hurt when JCPS bus rear-ends vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One student was treated for minor injuries after a Jefferson County Public Schools bus rear-ended another vehicle.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on the ramp from westbound Watterson Expressway (I-264) to southbound I-65.

A JCPS spokesperson said one student aboard the bus was treated for a bloody nose.

The ramp to southbound I-65 was closed until the accident scene was cleared. Traffic was flowing again shortly after 8:30 a.m.

