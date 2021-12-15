Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

1 hurt when JCPS bus rear-ends vehicle

One student was treated for a bloody nose after a Jefferson County Public Schools bus...
One student was treated for a bloody nose after a Jefferson County Public Schools bus rear-ended a vehicle on December 15, 2021.(Source: TRIMARC)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One student was treated for minor injuries after a Jefferson County Public Schools bus rear-ended another vehicle.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on the ramp from westbound Watterson Expressway (I-264) to southbound I-65.

A JCPS spokesperson said one student aboard the bus was treated for a bloody nose.

The ramp to southbound I-65 was closed until the accident scene was cleared. Traffic was flowing again shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home
Jamarcus Glover.
Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, leaves Kentucky
SWAT Team investigating
SWAT Team called in for self-barricaded person
A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
NBC: Employees of candle factory claim supervisors said they could be fired for leaving during storm

Latest News

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has recommended a universal mask requirement across the...
JCPS superintendent proposes ideas for possible school safety measures
All parties involved are in the hospital being treated for injuries
Officer involved crash injures five people
Jill Monroe (left) killed in Mayfield candle factory (SOURCE: Family Photo)
Oldham County native killed in Mayfield candle factory
Former UofL athletic director Vince Tyra
Vince Tyra opens up about leaving UofL