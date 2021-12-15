Baptist Health Louisville celebrates anniversary of first COVID vaccine administered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Louisville will be celebrating the first year since the hospital administered its first COVID-19 vaccinations.

On Dec. 15, 2020, the hospital received its first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine, which contained 975 doses to be administered to frontline workers starting the next day.

Baptist Health said the first five shots on Dec. 16 were given to healthcare staff who were working directly with the most critical COVID-19 patients.

COVID vaccine administration was placed into phases, with vaccinations opening up to the public within months of the first shots administered.

Baptist Health Louisville soon created its COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic first allowed vaccines to be given within the hospital before transitioning outdoors into a drive-thru clinic as more of the community qualified for the vaccine.

“We started the vaccine clinic in the Education center and we could quickly see it was not convenient from a parking perspective, especially for our elderly,” Director of Rehab Karen Thompson said in a release. “The drive-thru has allowed for a much more efficient process for the patient and one that is convenient for all ages. The whole process takes about 10 minutes for registration and vaccine then 15 minutes to wait after your vaccine to make sure you do not have a reaction.”

Over the course of the year, the hospital said most of the vaccine patients seemed grateful for the hospital’s service and for the COVID vaccine.

“The overall temperature of gratitude for the vaccine has ebbed and flowed over the last year,” COVID Vaccine Clinic Coordinator Emily Richmond said in a release. “Most of our patients have been extremely thankful to get their vaccines, especially those who are immunocompromised.”

In the course of one year, Baptist Health Louisville said it has administered 83,651 vaccines.

