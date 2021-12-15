Biden to Beshear: ‘Don’t hesitate to ask for anything’ after deadly Kentucky storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Joe Biden toured the damage caused by the tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky and several other states over the weekend.

During his visit to Fort Campbell on Wednesday morning, the president was welcomed by Gov. Andy Beshear, his father and former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, and First Lady Britainy Beshear.

The president then boarded Marine One and took off over Mayfield before stopping at the Mayfield airport for a meeting with local leaders.

“I just want you to know, I’m driving the governor crazy calling him all the time,” Biden said. “But there may be things available that would be helpful six weeks, six months from now that you’re unaware of, and so I’ve instructed my team to make you all aware of everything that is available from a federal level. Don’t hesitate to ask for anything.”

Biden met with people who lost everything during a walk in a Mayfield neighborhood. A woman sat on a pile of bricks that used to be her home while talking with the president.

The president later spoke in the midst of the wreckage of Dawson Springs alongside Beshear about their efforts moving forward and the resiliency of the Kentucky storm survivors.

Biden approved a disaster declaration for Kentucky and several other states afflicted by the powerful storms on Saturday.

Beshear reported on Tuesday that 74 people, ranging in age from two months to 98, had been confirmed dead and that more than 100 more were still missing. Determination of the final death toll might take a week or more, he said.

