Campbellsville homes leveled following EF-3 tornado

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An EF-3 tornado ripped through Campbellsville early Saturday morning, killing one person and destroying almost everything in its path.

Chris Wilson spent Wednesday picking through the trash and trying to save what’s left from his home, which has no roof or walls.

“I’ve worked a lot of my life to try to make home where I come to get away because of where I work and the things I see and do, and this was that place,” Wilson said.

The former firefighter turned healthcare worker wasn’t home during the storm; he made the last minute life-saving decision to join his wife and three children at a friend’s house.

When Wilson returned to his home shortly after the tornado, there was nothing left.

“It was just materialistic,” Wilson said. “God spared me, so for that reason there wasn’t a lot of time for worry, or doubt, or fear, or asking why, because there was stuff to be done at that point.”

Wilson reverted back to his job training. He and a group of people began pulling their neighbors out of their basements.

“My neighbors, they’re my heroes,” Wilson said. “You just form a line and start getting things off people.”

Kelly Parker, who lives up the street, rushed to her basement as the tornado ripped down her road.

“It was so fast,” Parker said. “I mean, I got downstairs... bam. It was here. There’s no time to think. It was just do it, it was just do it and go.”

“About that time, whoosh, I felt just something come to the back of me, just knock me to the ground,” she added.

Parker’s leg was pinned, and she was trapped in the basement. Her neighbors helped her escape, and she was then rushed to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Parker stared at the concrete slab where her brick house used to stand. She had a black eye, 16 stitches, and countless scrapes from the tornado.

“We live on a hill, and when you top this other hill, that was the first thing you saw was our home,” Parker said. “And when we topped that hill it hit me that I had no home no more.”

Despite losing everything, Parker still has her faith and believes a higher power protected her and her family during the storm.

“We’re going to be fine because this community is stepping up,” Parker said. “We need it, and they say, ‘It’s yours.’ I love Campbellsville. Campbellsville is my home.”

For ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado survivors, click or tap here.

