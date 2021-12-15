Cards bounce back with 86-60 win over Southeastern Louisiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL rebounded from a loss to DePaul at home on Friday night to beat Southeastern Louisiana (4-7) 86-60 on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

Malik Williams led the Cards with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Matt Cross and El Ellis scored 13 each and Mason Faulkner scored 12.

“I made the point to our team after we played DePaul, and certainly in the press conferences I had preparing for this game, and then after the game, that we had to do a much better job of being a little bit more confrontational, figuring out how to get the ball in the lane and get to the free throw line so the game can be a little bit longer,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “We’re not perfect, but I thought, where we settled on the amount of free throws that we were able to get tonight it is a vast improvement. I really think that no matter who the competition would have been tonight, had we played with the same mentality that we had over the last two, three, four games, we probably would have shot 30 threes, we probably would have gone to the free throw line eight to 10 times. Our team has to be able to do both.”

The Cards shot 52% from the field and hit 7-20 from three. They were 19-23 from the line, after shooting just three free throws in the loss to the Blue Demons.

“I think everybody was aggressive, trying to get into the paint,” Faulkner said. “Create for others, we shot better from three and we were in the bonus early, so it kind of helped our offense.”

The Cards improve to 7-3 and get ready for a few big road tests in the Commonwealth. They visit 7-4 Western Kentucky on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and then visit #21 Kentucky (7-2) on December 22.

