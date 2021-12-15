Devastated town of Mayfield makes first moves toward recovery

Mayfield, KY (WAVE) - The roads were clear and a steady stream of heavy equipment descended on downtown Mayfield on Tuesday.

It was the first small step in cleaning up the massive amount damage left by the Saturday morning tornado.

Nearby, His House Ministries converted the church sanctuary into a warehouse. Staffed with volunteers, it was filled with items ranging from diapers to generators for neighbors in need.

”I think the first day it was looks of shock,” local pastor and volunteer Mandy Cauley said. “I would say yesterday it was just a look of heaviness and just sadness. And people just telling you about people that they have lost kids, kids. There’s been a couple of kids we found out that passed away.”

Cauley said “hundreds” of packs of supplies were distributed to residents in a drive-thru on Tuesday. Many people in line collected hot meals prepared by Mercy Chefs, described on its website as a “faith-based, non-profit disaster relief organization.”

”We were serving food yesterday in one of the neighborhoods,” Mercy Chefs founder Gary LeBlanc said. “A lady just looked at it and said it’s warm. It’s beautiful. She burst into tears.”

LeBlanc said the number of meals served has been increasing by 500 to 800 a day with estimates exceeding 20,000 meals by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.