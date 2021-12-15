EF-1 tornado touches down directly on top of Spencer County farm

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Spencer County overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

The storm touched down around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday near Old Louisville Road, bringing winds of 95 miles per hour.

It stayed on the ground for roughly 1.5 miles before picking back up near the Salt River.

The tornado touched down directly over the Jones’ farm.

Family and friends spent Wednesday continuing to cleanup, using flatbed trucks and forklifts to haul wooden boards off the property.

Family members declined an on-camera interview, but took WAVE 3 News to document the recovery of the only place in Spencer County listed on the National Weather Service’s damage report.

The damage to the property is extensive.

Two 70-foot cement silos look like they’ve been put back into the mixer. Several barns and farmhouses have been reduced to heaps of tin.

While that family cleans up the mess, several others around Spencer County are breathing a collective sigh of relief.

Spencer County Emergency Manager Chris Limpp told WAVE 3 News he heard initial reports three tornadoes had touched down. Saturday morning he got confirmation there was only one.

“We dodged a bullet,” Limpp said. “I mean, if you look to the southwest part of the state compared to us, we had very minimal damage, no injuries, no loss of life, just a very small affected portion of the county. So we got lucky compared to the other side of the state.”

Limpp and other leaders are currently organizing a donation drive for western Kentucky and plan to deliver the supplies to communities in need next week.

