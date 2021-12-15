FORECAST: Cloudy, windy afternoon; heavier rain, strong winds on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND: Gusts near 30 MPH this afternoon; increases to near 40 MPH Thursday

HEAVY RAIN: Several rounds of rain for the rest of the week could produce up to 2-4 inches for the area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as highs climb into the 60s. We’ll also see gusty winds between 20 to 30 MPH.

Cloudy and windy conditions remain tonight. Gusts near 30 MPH remain possible ahead of our next cold front. Lows slide into the 50s tonight.

A cold front slides through the region tomorrow. As it does, we’ll see widespread rain and strong winds; gusts near 40 MPH are possible tomorrow morning. Rain sinks south through the evening hours and into Thursday night. Temperatures fall into the 40s behind the front.

Rain and wind remain in the forecast on Friday and Saturday as the front remains nearby. Drier weather returns Saturday night. Colder and drier conditions remain in the forecast through the end of the weekend.

