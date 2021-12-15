FORECAST: Few showers today, heavier rain/wind for Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND GUST: Speeds could reach 40 mph at times with the front near the area Thursday

HEAVY RAIN: Several rounds of rain for the rest of the week could produce up to 2-4 inches for the area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers this morning will fade away to allow for a mix of sun and clouds today.

The wind will ramp up during the night so overnight lows will be on the “warm” side of things overnight.

Still keep showers and gusty winds around on Thursday. Warmer air will push the boundary back north as a warm front towards Thursday night.

