Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Few showers today, heavier rain/wind for Thursday

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • WIND GUST: Speeds could reach 40 mph at times with the front near the area Thursday
  • HEAVY RAIN: Several rounds of rain for the rest of the week could produce up to 2-4 inches for the area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers this morning will fade away to allow for a mix of sun and clouds today.

The wind will ramp up during the night so overnight lows will be on the “warm” side of things overnight.

Still keep showers and gusty winds around on Thursday. Warmer air will push the boundary back north as a warm front towards Thursday night.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home
SWAT Team investigating
SWAT Team called in for self-barricaded person
Jamarcus Glover.
Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, leaves Kentucky
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
NBC: Employees of candle factory claim supervisors said they could be fired for leaving during storm
Family still searching for Indiana woman missing since 2018
Mother of missing Indiana woman wants answers: ‘I never imagined it’d be this long’

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/15 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/15 4AM Update
EF-2 tornado sweeps through Marion County
Preliminary EF-2 tornado hits Marion County
12/14 Sunrise Headlines
Names of those killed in Bremen and Dawson Springs begin to emerge
Several people across Kentucky and Indiana have discovered keepsakes blown by the tornadoes in...
Family keepsakes from western Kentucky blown hundreds of miles into WAVE Country