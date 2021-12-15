Henryville tornado survivors explain immediate needs for Kentucky victims

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Money, food, and clothes are among the many donations on their way to Kentucky for survivors of the storms.

People in Henryville, Indiana understand the struggles people in Western Kentucky are facing. The area was hit by an EF4 tornado in March 2012.

“Most of the people in town were just walking around in a daze,” Dana Irish remembered. Irish’s home was damaged 2012 tornado, and she suddenly found herself on the receiving side of all the help. She was grateful for all the help that rushed to Southern Indiana.

“Just to know that there’s somebody out there that cares and they’re willing to do everything to help you just because you’re a human being,” she said.

She said some donations went to waste because they had so many. She said water and clothes were among those donations.

Instead, she recommended items like batteries, flashlights, cleaning supplies, bathing supplies, towels, sheets, and blankets.

“As a mother, one thing that hits home to me is formula, diapers, baby blankets, wipes,” Angela Berry added.

Irish said another thing she appreciated was an envelope full of gift cards. She said shopping and walking around places like Walmart and hardware stores made her feel more normal.

Berry said people in Western Kentucky still have a long road to recovery ahead of them. She said Henryville still hasn’t fully recovered after nine years.

Even the crack of thunder brings flashbacks to that scary day. “There’s still a lot of fear instilled in people. Even small storms around here I know there’s a lot more nervousness and worry and I think it kind of teaches you to be a little bit more prepared,” Berry said.

People in Henryville said they plan to send these helpful supplies to people in struggling areas.

