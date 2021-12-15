JCPS superintendent proposes ideas for possible school safety measures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Board of Education meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss several topics, including school safety and security.

JCPS superintendent Dr. Martin Pollio mentioned some of the challenges of coming back to in-person teaching, including the devastating employee shortage and trauma from the evident challenges the last 20 months has presented. Pollio said the goal to maintain safe learning environments continues to be the top focus and priority.

“We were in the middle of having more community dialogue about school safety than we ever had when COVID hit,” he said. “That limited our in person options to talk to community members about any possible next step after LMPD removed their officers from our school, to place them back on patrol in 2019.”

Pollio emphasized the vitality of these discussions that must take place in the community and with the board. That said, Pollio confirmed there will be feedback sessions and opportunity for input throughout the month of January before a plan is presented to board members.

“We do plan on bringing a recommendation to our board most likely in the month of February that would increase safety and security for our schools through personnel,” he said. “We believe there is a possible path forward that meets the needs of students families, educators, and community members. Representatives from our partner groups involved in discussions before any formal plan is brought to the board for approval.”

Pollio said he believes there could be a new approach to safety measures in JCPS schools. He and other officials have held numerous discussions with districts across the country who are “wrestling with the same issue.”

One idea presented involved new technologies that Pollio said can support JCPS schools in insuring a safe learning environment. Along with that, heavy training in all school security positions that are centered on the support of JCPS students, staff, and schools will be an essential part of the proposed plan.

However, community and board feedback are vital before a final recommendation is brought to the board in February.

“We are reimagining the functions of our current security team,” Pollio said. “Our goal is to provide enhanced training to our current district security monitors that would have them armed and serving clusters of schools in geographic areas while being outside of the schools covering that geographic area. They would not be in the school the entire day but quickly could respond to incidents as needed. were also looking to include a new position of safety administrator at every middle and high school. This administrator would be involved in proactive steps that would lead to increased security within a school, positive supports for students.”

Pollio continued to say that there is a lot more the district needs to work on in addition to what was discussed in the meeting, which is why community feedback is so important.

“We need your input, we need the community input, so that we implement a model that is affective in safety and security and supporting our students” he said.

More details to come.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.