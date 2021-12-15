Kentucky Rises: WAVE, Gray Television partnering with The Salvation Army for tornado relief efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army is partnering with WAVE 3 News and 112 other Gray Television, Inc. stations across the country to raise money following the devastating storm system that impacted Kentucky and four other states.

Over the weekend, the 250-mile tornado outbreak across Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee and Missouri killed at least 88 people and left thousands without power or shelter.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people impacted by these horrific storms. We know it will be a long road ahead for families and communities to heal,” Gray CEO Hilton Howell said in a statement. “It is without hesitation that we partner with The Salvation Army as they always go above and beyond the call of duty when providing disaster relief efforts to survivors and rescue workers. To help ‘Heal the Heartland’, Gray Television has made a $100,000 donation.”

Donations to the Salvation Army are used entirely to help disaster survivors in those communities. To make a cash donation, text HLTORNADO to 51555.

