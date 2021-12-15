Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Kentucky Rises: WAVE, Gray Television partnering with The Salvation Army for tornado relief efforts

As a result of the storm system that hit Kentucky and four other states, the Salvation Army,...
As a result of the storm system that hit Kentucky and four other states, the Salvation Army, WAVE 3 News and other Gray Television stations are raising money to help in the aftermath.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army is partnering with WAVE 3 News and 112 other Gray Television, Inc. stations across the country to raise money following the devastating storm system that impacted Kentucky and four other states.

Over the weekend, the 250-mile tornado outbreak across Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee and Missouri killed at least 88 people and left thousands without power or shelter.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people impacted by these horrific storms. We know it will be a long road ahead for families and communities to heal,” Gray CEO Hilton Howell said in a statement. “It is without hesitation that we partner with The Salvation Army as they always go above and beyond the call of duty when providing disaster relief efforts to survivors and rescue workers. To help ‘Heal the Heartland’, Gray Television has made a $100,000 donation.”

Donations to the Salvation Army are used entirely to help disaster survivors in those communities. To make a cash donation, text HLTORNADO to 51555.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home
A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months
Jamarcus Glover.
Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, leaves Kentucky
Crestwood man killed in car crash on I-71 south
SWAT Team investigating
SWAT Team called in for self-barricaded person

Latest News

An EF-1 tornado touched down directly on top of the Jones' farm in Spencer County.
EF-1 tornado touches down directly on top of Spencer County farm
Baptist Health said the first five shots on Dec. 16 were given to healthcare staff who were...
Baptist Health Louisville celebrates anniversary of first COVID vaccine administered
The water tower in Mayfield was flattened by a tornado on Friday night, Dec. 10.
NWS preliminary report: EF4 tornado damage from Fulton Co. to Muhlenberg Co.
President Joe Biden toured the tornado damage with Gov. Andy Beshear in Kentucky caused by...
Biden to Beshear: ‘Don’t hesitate to ask for anything’ after deadly Kentucky storms