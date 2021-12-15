Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A powerful storm system  blew through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado reported a 107 mph gust.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home
A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months
Jamarcus Glover.
Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, leaves Kentucky
Crestwood man killed in car crash on I-71 south
SWAT Team investigating
SWAT Team called in for self-barricaded person

Latest News

As a result of the storm system that hit Kentucky and four other states, the Salvation Army,...
Kentucky Rises: WAVE, Gray Television partnering with The Salvation Army for tornado relief efforts
An EF-1 tornado touched down directly on top of the Jones' farm in Spencer County.
EF-1 tornado touches down directly on top of Spencer County farm
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Severe winds, weather in Midwest
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., walks to the Senate Chamber, Wednesday, Dec....
Senate sends Biden big defense bill, plans new war memorial