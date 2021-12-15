LMPD: 3 young adults shot in Park Hill neighborhood drive-by shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a drive-by shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood has injured three young men.

Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of 12th and Hill Streets near the Parkway Place housing complex on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

When officers arrived, they found three victims who had been shot.

The victims told police a vehicle had driven up and an unknown suspect opened fire.

Police said all three victims were sent to University Hospital and are expected to survive.

LMPD is investigating at this time. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.

