Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD: 3 young adults shot in Park Hill neighborhood drive-by shooting

Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of 12th and Hill Streets near the Parkway Place...
Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of 12th and Hill Streets near the Parkway Place housing complex on reports of a shooting.(Live 5/File)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a drive-by shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood has injured three young men.

Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of 12th and Hill Streets near the Parkway Place housing complex on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

When officers arrived, they found three victims who had been shot.

The victims told police a vehicle had driven up and an unknown suspect opened fire.

Police said all three victims were sent to University Hospital and are expected to survive.

LMPD is investigating at this time. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home
A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months
Jamarcus Glover.
Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, leaves Kentucky
Crestwood man killed in car crash on I-71 south
SWAT Team investigating
SWAT Team called in for self-barricaded person

Latest News

Groups are accepting donations for storm victims in Kentucky.
Louisville area leaders, organizations gathering donations for storm survivors
KHS and the ASPCA flew more than 100 shelter cats and kittens to Massachusetts, as well as 25...
Homeless pets at KHS flown to Mass. to make room for storm-displaced animals
One student was treated for a bloody nose after a Jefferson County Public Schools bus...
1 hurt when JCPS bus rear-ends vehicle
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has recommended a universal mask requirement across the...
JCPS superintendent proposes ideas for possible school safety measures