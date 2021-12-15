Naughty elves: Moore students surprise principal with Christmas wrapped office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A principal at a JCPS school received an early Christmas present from her students.

“So tomorrow is Elf Day, hence the ears,” one Marion C. Moore School student joked in a TikTok video. “And this is my principal’s office.”

The Moore students put their plan into action, collaborating with teachers to find a time when their principal, Traci Morris, would be out of the office. Then the Christmas wrapping began — and a lot of it.

“Oh, my Lord!” Morris let out when she walked in her office dressed as a Christmas elf herself. “I don’t even know what to say! Merry Christmas!”

Morris’ desk was completely wrapped, including her stapler, wall decorations, and even her chair. In fact, the entire office was covered in wrapping paper from floor to ceiling, thanks to a few elves who are also some of her students.

“This is the best place on Earth!” Morris said of her school after her early Christmas surprise.

She may not have known she’d be handing all the unwrapping when she made that statement.

