Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

NWS preliminary report: EF4 tornado damage from Fulton Co. to Muhlenberg Co.

The water tower in Mayfield was flattened by a tornado on Friday night, Dec. 10.
The water tower in Mayfield was flattened by a tornado on Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service’s preliminary report shows EF4 damage from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County.

According to the report, the tornado on Friday, December 10 had estimated peak winds of 190 miles per hour.

The length was estimated at 128 miles with a width of 1 mile or more.

According to NWS, it started around 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 10 about 5.5 miles southwest of Cayce, Ky. on the Kentucky/Tennessee line.

It ended around 11:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 about 7.5 miles northeast of Bremen, Ky.

They said the tornado continued beyond this end point, into the National Weather Service Louisville’s area.

The survey found massive impacts along most of the tornado track, with the worst damage being in Cayce, Mayfield, north of Benton, south of Princeton, Dawson Springs, Barnsley and Bremen.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home
A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months
Jamarcus Glover.
Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, leaves Kentucky
Crestwood man killed in car crash on I-71 south
SWAT Team investigating
SWAT Team called in for self-barricaded person

Latest News

As a result of the storm system that hit Kentucky and four other states, the Salvation Army,...
Kentucky Rises: WAVE, Gray Television partnering with The Salvation Army for tornado relief efforts
An EF-1 tornado touched down directly on top of the Jones' farm in Spencer County.
EF-1 tornado touches down directly on top of Spencer County farm
Baptist Health said the first five shots on Dec. 16 were given to healthcare staff who were...
Baptist Health Louisville celebrates anniversary of first COVID vaccine administered
President Joe Biden toured the tornado damage with Gov. Andy Beshear in Kentucky caused by...
Biden to Beshear: ‘Don’t hesitate to ask for anything’ after deadly Kentucky storms