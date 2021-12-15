Officer involved crash injures five people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An officer involved crash sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night.

Around 8:00 p.m., an officer was driving southbound on 7th Street when another driver headed northbound turned left onto Wathen Lane and hit the officer’s car.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the man who hit the officer’s car, along with four young passengers were taken to the hospital. The officer was also sent to the hospital.

All people involved in the crash are expected to survive their injuries, Ruoff said.

