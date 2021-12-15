Support Local Businesses
Officer involved crash injures five people

All parties involved are in the hospital being treated for injuries
By Julia Huffman
Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An officer involved crash sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night.

Around 8:00 p.m., an officer was driving southbound on 7th Street when another driver headed northbound turned left onto Wathen Lane and hit the officer’s car.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the man who hit the officer’s car, along with four young passengers were taken to the hospital. The officer was also sent to the hospital.

All people involved in the crash are expected to survive their injuries, Ruoff said.

